On March 20, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) released a statement following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement regarding legislation to protect Floridians from the Biden Administration’s weaponization of the financial sector through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

“Today’s announcement from Governor DeSantis sets the stage for Florida to, once again, lead the nation in responding to the recent bank crisis,” said Congressman Dunn. “If we’ve learned anything from countries like China, it’s that those who control the money also control the people. The Florida Legislature should block the use of central bank digital currency, and I am joining Governor DeSantis in calling on other states to do the same.”

