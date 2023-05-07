Red snapper season is around the corner! Congressman Neal Dunn joined Gov. Ron DeSantis this past Saturday in Panama City to announce the 70-day Gulf Red Snapper Recreational Season for 2023.
The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16 and will run through July 31.
The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday through Sunday: Oct. 6-8, Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29, Nov. 3-5, Nov. 10-12 (Veterans Day weekend), Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26 (weekend after Thanksgiving).
Gov. DeSantis also announced $17 million to support continued oyster restoration efforts in Apalachicola Bay.
