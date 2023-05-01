It’s been a month since I started my new journey as Editor and General Manager of The Wakulla News. On one hand, I truly can’t believe how fast time has flown. On another hand, when I look back at the past month and the events I’ve attended, the people I’ve met and reconnected with, it feels like I’ve lived a whole life in this one month.
At the start of April, I attended the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Low Country Boil where I chowed down on some delicious food and had a good time dancing. A few days later, I was off to the Jimmy Johns Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival was the following weekend, and oh my, what a good time that was! The next week entailed the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Florida, while putting together my first full paper.
At this point, I’ve attended a couple Chamber of Commerce luncheons, three Board of County Commission meetings, a Rotary meeting, and an Optimist Club meeting. I’ve popped in on a bank’s client appreciation celebration, and a food pantry event facilitated by a church. All of these events, and I know I’m still not covering everything.
At these functions, I’ve reconnected with familiar faces, and I’ve met friendly new ones. I’ve learned more about my community and Wakulla County as a whole. As I write this and reflect, I’ve found this role has changed my perspective and given me a whole new view on my community. It’s one thing to exist somewhere, it’s another thing to live somewhere. When we just exist, it’s easy to feel disconnected to others, to our environment, and to ourselves. When we actively live somewhere, we connect to others, to our environment, and to ourselves.
So far, being editor has allowed me to connect with people in my community. It’s allowed me to connect dots I never put together and allowed me to expand my view of my surroundings. I can see a picture I didn’t see before. While we may think of Wakulla as small-town living, there’s still more than what meets the eye. When we start getting involved in our community, we’re exposed to views, events, and ideas we didn’t know existed.
I encourage all of my fellow Wakulla community members to get involved. Meet and talk with one another. Attend meetings. Volunteer. Enjoy Wakulla. Seek to connect the dots. Don’t just exist here – live here.
