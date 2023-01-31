Donna Louise Means Kendrick, age 72, passed away on December 26th, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fl. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest E. Means and Miriam Garman Means and brother, David Means.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Kendrick of Tallahassee; brother, Phil Means (Kim) of Ft. Lauderdale and sister-in-law Sue Means of New Hampshire. Children; Jeff Kendrick of Crawfordville (Sherry), Jeana Millender of Crawfordville, and Phillip Kendrick of Crawfordville (Sarah). Grandchildren; Brooke Millender, Lynley Kendrick, Seth Kendrick, and Wyatt Kendrick and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews in New Hampshire.
Donna dedicated her life to teaching Kindergarten at Shadeville Elementary for 44 years, from 1973 to 2017. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids, and having lunch and get-togethers with the “Chicken Salad Chicks.” She loved anything frogs and visiting her extended family at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire.
A Celebration of Life and Teaching will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4th from 11:00-2:00 at the Wakulla Community Center (322 Shadeville Hwy. Crawfordville, Fl. 32327). In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations can be made to Wakulla Academic Boosters, Inc. for the Donna Kendrick Memorial Scholarship at wakullaacademicboosters.org. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 448 Crawfordville, FL. 32326.
