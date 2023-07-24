Step into the world of history and local culture at the Historical Society Museum Gift Shop, where an array of new items awaits you. Located at 24 High Drive in Crawfordville, our museum offers a wide range of unique products that are sure to capture the interest of history enthusiasts and art aficionados alike. From T-shirts to collectible ornaments and charming coffee mugs, there’s something for everyone.
The gift shop’s doors are open to visitors on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Be sure to make time in your schedule to visit us and explore the fantastic additions to our collection.
One of the highlights of our new stock is the variety of T-shirts available in gray, blue, and red. Priced at $20 each, plus tax, they serve as excellent mementos of the heritage we cherish.
As we celebrate the year 2023, we proudly present our exclusive collectible historical ornament featuring the captivating artistry of Seine Fishing. This ornament, showcasing a glimpse of the region’s rich fishing traditions, can be a cherished addition to any collection. Priced at $10 plus tax.
Your support matters, as all proceeds from the gift shop go towards preserving and promoting our local heritage. By purchasing these special items, you contribute to the continuation of valuable historical exhibits and educational programs at the museum.
In addition to the gift shop’s offerings, we invite you to explore the museum’s captivating exhibits on local history. From the early settlers to the milestones that shaped our community, the exhibits provide an immersive journey through time. Additionally, our collection of books on local families and communities offers a deeper understanding of our region’s roots.
Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a collector, or simply seeking unique gifts, our gift shop and museum have something extraordinary to offer. For more information, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 850-926-1110.
