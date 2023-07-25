On Monday evening, the Wakulla County School Board gathered for a meeting that addressed various matters, from a facility naming to educational resources. One of the main highlights of the evening was the presentation delivered by Mrs. Lisa Sherry, the Community Outreach Coordinator for DISC Village, Inc., regarding the dangers of Fentanyl in schools.
The meeting commenced with the Board members approving the agenda and consent items, followed by the Citizen’s to be Heard section. During this segment, one citizen expressed opposition to naming the Wakulla High School Welding Facility after Roscoe P. Grant, III, the welding instructor who made significant contributions to the school system. Despite the objection, the Board voted 4-1 in favor of naming the facility after Mr. Grant, with Eddie Hand being the sole dissenting vote.
Subsequently, the Board delved into discussions and approvals of handbooks, guides, and manuals for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. These essential resources ensure that students, teachers, and parents are well-informed and equipped for the academic year ahead.
Moving on to Action Items, the Board addressed general contracts for mental health services, the Dual Enrollment Program with Tallahassee Community College, special education services for students with special needs, and the Employee Assistance Program for WCSB employees. These services are necessary in creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students.
Among the discussion items, the most significant was the presentation by Mrs. Lisa Sherry, who brought attention to the pressing issue of Fentanyl in schools. Sherry, from DISC Village, Inc., a private non-profit organization dedicated to behavioral healthcare services, presented valuable insights on the dangers of Fentanyl and advocated for the inclusion of Narcan and Kloxxado in schools.
Narcan and Kloxxado are medications used to counteract the effects of Fentanyl overdose. Sherry emphasized the importance of recognizing opioid-related overdoses and having quick access to Narcan or Kloxxado to save lives. Tragically, many children and teenagers unintentionally come into contact with Fentanyl, mistaking it for something else, resulting in fatal consequences.
Board member Eddie Hand, with a healthcare background, voiced strong support for having these medications readily available in schools. He highlighted the urgency of training all school staff members, teachers, administrators, and even school board members, as every second counts in critical situations.
Another Board member, Laura Lawhon, expressed her lament that such a presentation was necessary at all. Nevertheless, she acknowledged the importance of educating students, parents, and the community about this issue. Sherry praised the Board’s support for mental health services in the county’s schools, recognizing the crucial role they play in addressing underlying issues that could lead to drug-related problems.
The meeting concluded with the acknowledgment that education and prevention are vital tools in combatting the Fentanyl crisis. By exploring the idea of equipping schools with the necessary resources and knowledge to identify and respond to opioid-related emergencies, the Board aims to create a safer environment for the students and staff of Wakulla County Schools.
