Governor DeSantis recently signed the highly anticipated 2023/24 budget, marking a significant milestone for Wakulla County. The approved budget not only includes critical allocations for essential infrastructure projects but also demonstrates the successful collaboration between the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners and the legislative delegation in securing these funds. This momentous achievement brings much-needed tax dollars back to Wakulla County, supporting its growth and development.
“The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners and our legislative delegation are proud to have played a pivotal role in securing this infrastructure funding for Wakulla County,” said County Commission Chairman Ralph Thomas.
The approved appropriation requests for Wakulla County in the 2023/24 State budget are as follows:
Emergency Operations Center – $3,250,000: Recognizing the importance of preparedness and safety, Governor DeSantis has allocated $3.25 million towards the construction and enhancement of the Emergency Operations Center. This funding will bolster Wakulla County’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies and ensure the well-being of our citizens and businesses. This funding will be combined with a $3 million allocation from Congressman Neil Dunn and a $1 million match from Wakulla County for a total project allocation of $7.25 million.
Fire Rescue Bunker Gear – $150,000: The approved budget includes $150,000 dedicated to the acquisition of high-quality fire rescue bunker gear. This investment equips Wakulla County’s firefighters with the necessary equipment to carry out their duties safely and efficiently, ensuring their own protection as they protect the community.
Fire Engine – $750,000: Governor DeSantis has authorized $750,000 for the purchase of a new fire engine, recognizing the invaluable service provided by fire departments in safeguarding lives and property. This new engine will enhance Wakulla County’s firefighting capabilities, enabling a rapid response to emergencies and ensuring the safety of Wakulla County.
Library Design / Engineering – $800,000: A modern and well-equipped library is crucial for fostering education, knowledge, and community development. The approved budget includes $800,000 for the design and engineering aspects of a new library, bringing Wakulla County closer to realizing a vibrant hub of learning and exploration for its residents.
Azalea Park Improvements – $200,000: Governor DeSantis also recommended awarding Wakulla County Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) funding. If awarded, FRDAP funding would be utilized for renovations to restrooms, the purchase and site preparation of a picnic pavilion, the purchase and installation of the playground, picnic tables, trash receptacles, security area lighting, electric vehicle charging station, and water stations for people and pets.
“These approved appropriations demonstrate our commitment to the well-being and success of our community,” said County Administrator David Edwards. “By bringing our citizens’ tax dollars back to Wakulla, we can enhance our infrastructure, ensuring a better quality of life for all residents.”
These investments will strengthen emergency response capabilities, support firefighters and emergency management, and provide an enriched educational environment. For more information about this story, please contact Kinsey Miller, Public Information Officer, at kmiller@mywakulla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.