Department of Health in Wakulla County offers spring break safety tips

In March, spring break season is in full swing in the Sunshine State, and the Florida Department of Health in Wakulla (DOH-Wakulla) is providing spring breakers with health and safety reminders.
“With Florida being one of the biggest tourist destinations every year for spring break, it’s important to plan ahead for an enjoyable vacation,” said State Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo. “Whether staying active by exploring Florida’s great parks and beaches or enjoying the nightlife, the Department reminds Floridians and tourists alike to stay safe and healthy this spring break.”
Wherever your travels may take you, be prepared when it comes to your health before, during, and after a trip. DOH-Wakulla recommends the following safety tips:
Prepare a health kit that includes your prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, a first aid kit, insect repellent, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher) that protects against both UVA and UVB rays.
Stay hydrated and seek shade.
Protect yourself from the sun with a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher) and protective clothing.
Avoid bug bites and wear insect repellent.
Designate a sober driver or plan to use a transportation service to get home safely.
Exercise caution during water activities.
Check water quality status at beaches by visiting the Protecting Florida Together Water Quality Dashboard online at: https://protecting floridatogether.gov/water-quality -status-dashboard/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.