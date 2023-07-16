Did you know window film can be used to decorate and beautify an area in your home? The possibilities are endless. There are many stock decorative window films available, varying from simple designs to more complex ones. Decorative stock films might not work for every application due to available sizing, colors, or the design itself. If a stock design is not available, homeowners have the option of having a custom design created.
Simple designs can be cut from a frosted film and applied to the window. Designs with more detail might require multiple trips to complete. Entry doors are a great location for a custom design, such as a frosted film with a peek-a-boo border providing some privacy and allowing a line of vision to the exterior. For homeowners who wish they could have afforded a more expensive door with an etched design in the glass, a similar effect can be achieved with frosted film.
Areas where glass is located inside the home, and both sides are accessible, such as French doors to an office or another room, a custom design can be applied to each side to give an illusion of depth and layering. Bathroom shower doors can be dressed up to match the decor. Florida rooms or patios with windows located on the street side can have a decorative film applied, so the homeowner can feel comfortable about enjoying the room without worrying about being seen by everyone on the street. Another application for decorative films is using the film as a distraction on a large pane of glass to prevent someone from accidentally walking into it, possibly shattering the pane and causing serious injuries.
These are just a few ways decorative films can be used within the home. Depending upon the complexity of the design, there may be a need to involve a graphic artist and possibly a printer to achieve the design the homeowner may have in mind. To find out if your window will work with a custom design, contact your local window film salesperson, and remember your dream design might come true!
Debi Schroeder handles residential and commercial sales for Super Dave Window Tinting. She is a security and ballistic film specialist.
