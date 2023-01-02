Russell Lee Congleton, 61, of Crawfordville: died Dec. 25, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com

Sheila Nadine Hampton, 68, of Crawfordville: died Dec. 28, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com

Wayne Norman Jones, 52, of St. Marks: died Dec. 27, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com

Flavey L. Mathers, 89, of Crawfordville: died Dec. 25, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com

Myra L. Smith, 56 of Crawfordville: died Dec. 29, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey-Young Chapel, 850-926-5919. www.Familyfhc.com

Alice Faye Throckmorton, 83, of Crawfordville: died Dec. 25, 2022, Family Funeral Home at Harvey-Young Chapel, 850-926-5919. www.Familyfhc.com

Martha Jean Trawick, 74, of Tallahassee: died Dec. 25, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com

