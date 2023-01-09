Adair E. Akers, 104, of Tallahassee: died Dec. 31, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey-Young Chapel.
William Louis Eichler, 89, of Crawfordville: died Dec. 30, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com
David Ray Elsperman, 67, of Crawfordville: died Dec. 30, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com
Ellanore Rojean Goater, 79, of Crawfordville: died Jan. 1, 2023. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com
Marion H. Maag, 98, of Tallahassee: died Dec. 29, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.