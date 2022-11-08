Christine “Chris” Sharpe Beatty, 60, of Crawfordville, died November 7, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Stacy Diane Bower, 47, of Crawfordville, November 4, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Dana Nicole Gibbs, 51, of Tallahassee, died October 29, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Ralph Stanley Graham, 58, of Crawfordville, died October 30, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Paul Johnson, 69, of Crawfordville, died November 4, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Victor Lovett, 57, of Crawfordville, died October 22, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Wynona Sleeth, 90, of Tallahassee, died November 2, 2022. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.