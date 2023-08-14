Joyce C. Millender, 80, of Crawfordville, died Aug. 10, 2023.
Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Joyce C. Millender, 80, of Crawfordville, died Aug. 10, 2023.
Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Please send obituaries and death notices to obits@chronicleonline.com by Thursdays at noon in order to publish in the following week's paper.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2 mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 1 mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.