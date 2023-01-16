David Ray Elsperman, 67, of Crawfordville, passed away peacefully at his home Dec 30, 2022.
David was born and raised in Pensacola FL. He graduated High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a long-haul truck driver, also worked as a mechanic and for the City of Tallahassee for 8 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alpha Elsperman and brother Gene Haire.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Carole Elsperman, Step-son Michael Welch (Tanya) of Woodville, FL, Three Sisters, Joanne Tillery of Woodville, FL, Mary Jane McMahan of Crawfordville, FL , Rosalee Morrow of Greeneville, TN. Four Grandchildren Michael, Joanna, Shannon and Ethan and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held January 24, 2023 @ 1:00pm at Family Funeral Home – Harvey Young Chapel. Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with arrangements. (850) 926-5919 familyfhc.com
