Danny Alan Keenum

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/mpc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CR-WKW/26/A/Images/2023_01_26_CR-WKW_A_005/a1a604b2-9b3a-11ed-a59c-00163ec2aa77/a1a604b2-9b3a-11ed-a59c-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}Keenum{/caption}

{/image}

Danny Alan Keenum was born January 14, 1964, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Danny loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was an excellent factotum who could fix almost anything. Most of all he truly loved his family.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, just two days before his birthday, Danny went home to be with the Lord. Those left to cherish his love and fond memories are: his wife, Lisa Pepper-Keenum; son Richard Keenum; daughter, Rose Mary Keenum (John) Rhodes; stepsons, Ronnie Allen, II, and Christopher (Katie) Roskowski and several friends.

He is predeceased by his mother, Rose Mary Leiderman; father, Homer Leiderman; sister, Danette Keenum; grandmother, Eleanor Keenum; step-grandfather, Floyd Keenum; and his dog, Willie.

GRACE Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. are assisting the family with Danny’s final arrangements. 850-926-4407 gracefcs.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.