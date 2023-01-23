Danny Alan Keenum was born January 14, 1964, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Danny loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was an excellent factotum who could fix almost anything. Most of all he truly loved his family.
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, just two days before his birthday, Danny went home to be with the Lord. Those left to cherish his love and fond memories are: his wife, Lisa Pepper-Keenum; son Richard Keenum; daughter, Rose Mary Keenum (John) Rhodes; stepsons, Ronnie Allen, II, and Christopher (Katie) Roskowski and several friends.
He is predeceased by his mother, Rose Mary Leiderman; father, Homer Leiderman; sister, Danette Keenum; grandmother, Eleanor Keenum; step-grandfather, Floyd Keenum; and his dog, Willie.
GRACE Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. are assisting the family with Danny’s final arrangements. 850-926-4407 gracefcs.com
