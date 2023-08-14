American Dairy Queen Corporation, the 83-year-old legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Crawfordville on Monday, Aug. 21. Conveniently situated at 75 Dogwood Drive, the new restaurant is locally owned and operated and primarily serve Franklin, Leon and Wakulla counties.
The team behind the local DQ bring unique perspectives to this new business venture. The Harvey’s and the Lentz’s have decades of involvement in supporting the beautiful community and county of Wakulla. They bring backgrounds in real estate, business ownership and law enforcement.
“We chose to join the Dairy Queen family to better the community, support local areas and contribute to the town that we love dearly,” said a representative from the local Dairy Queen team. “We are members of the local Chamber of Commerce and strongly believe that this will provide our location with an abundance of resources and support. “We are locally owned and operated and want to make our Dairy Queen Wakulla centric supporting our kids and community. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to embark on this venture and can’t wait to make this special place a GO-TO for families enjoying outings in Wakulla County. We are just across the street from the park, and we invite our fans to order treats and stay a while inside or on our visitation porch.”
Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signtaure Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic BlizzardTreat.
To learn more about the Dairy Queen brand, visit www.Dairy Queen.com
