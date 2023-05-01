Mrs. Ginger Cooksey and her team of volunteers at the Crawfordville United Methodist Church work hard to ensure nobody in Wakulla goes hungry.
On the second and last Wednesdays of each month, Mrs. Cooksey and her team open the food pantry doors from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The team works with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to provide non-perishable items and long-lasting fruits and vegetables to those in need.
Mrs. Cooksey couldn’t recall exactly when she started the pantry, but estimated it came to fruition anywhere from 12 to 15 years ago. She said they help at least 165 people each time the pantry opens and the numbers continue to grow.
Mrs. Cooksey said she started the food pantry because of how she was raised.
She said, “I grew up this way – my parents helped out this way and I see this as my calling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.