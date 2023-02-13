Crawfordville SDA Church to host concert Feb. 26
International award-winner singer/songwriter Jeff Hunt will be on concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Crawfordville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 107 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville. Hunt is a former member of Heritage and a 3ABN vocalist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.