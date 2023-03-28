Crawfordville man talks about he became a 'Jeopardy!' contestant

Roy Camara of Crawfordville recently had the experience of a lifetime: He was a contestant in the TV game show “Jeopardy!”
Camara flew to Hollywood in December to appear on the show, and the episode in which he was a contestant aired Monday, March 17.
But becoming a contestant didn’t happen overnight; he first decided to see if he would be accepted as a contestant back in 2019. He took the 50-question general knowledge test – and didn’t quite pass.
But Camara is persistent, and he decided to start studying to take the test again.
He did it in part to demonstrate to his daughter Diana, who was nine months old then, “that she could do anything she wants in this world if she actually tries.”
The 36-year-old knew that if he wanted that message to resonate with her in the future, he had better back it up. So he decided to pursue becoming a “Jeopardy!” contestant, going “full steam ahead.”
That’s what he did, applying every year, and continuing to study to improve his score.
By studying the show and a database of questions, Camara made it through the testing process last year. He said once a prospective contestant passes the first test, the second 50-question test is taken via Zoom to monitor for cheating. He said it’s a timed test, with 12 seconds allowed per question.
He also auditioned via a Zoom call to see if he was “TV-ready” in front of a camera. He also played a mock “Jeopardy!” game over Zoom. After clearing those hurdles, he got the call in November to see if he could come to Hollywood to appear as a “Jeopardy!” contestant.
When the call came, he said he was on a lunch break at Publix in Crawfordville, where he works. His answer: “Heck yeah!”
Camara said 20 minutes he got another call asking if he could fly out in three weeks.
After the episode in which he appeared aired on his 36th birthday. Camara said one customer recognized him from his game show appearance, and they shared a congratulatory fist-bump.
Camara is originally from Miami. He said he was living in Tallahassee attending FSU when he first visited Wakulla County. He is married to Wakulla County native Jasmine Camara. They have a 4-year-old daughter and 10-month old son, Riker.
He said his family has been very supportive in his efforts to make it on the show.
“They were excited,” Camara said. “They knew I’ve been working at it for some time; it was very fun to watch it with them.”
