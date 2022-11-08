Second-graders at Crawfordville Elementary School had an amazing opportunity to participate in a garden project called “Crunch!” This project was supported by our community Food and Nutrition Programs at the IFAS Extension Office in Wakulla County.
Students planted radish seeds and then took on the role of caretaking and observing the plant growth. After 30 days the students harvested their radishes and finished the project with a celebration of the growing process and a taste testing to see how many students liked the radishes. For many it was their first experience trying a radish. The learning and hands-on experience given with this project was an enjoyable way to support science and health standards.
