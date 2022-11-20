Angela Den Bleyker is November’s Teacher of the Month Crawfordville Elementary School. Den Bleyker is currently a first-grade teacher and came to work for Wakulla County Schools in 2007 as a fifth-grade teacher after completing her internship with Flagler College.
When asked what was most enjoyable about her job, Den Bleyker said, “The relationships that I build with my students is my favorite part of the job. My students become a part of my family the moment they step into the classroom.” She continued, “I spend so much time in my classroom on relationship-building because I feel that it is essential for students to feel valued and appreciated while they are with me. I also love when former students (some are even starting to have their own children) come back to visit me and tell me what is going on in their lives.”
Principal Alena Crawford said the following of Den Bleyker: “Angela Denbleyker is one of the most dedicated teachers on our campus. Every student that enters her classroom instantly becomes ‘hers,’ and the rest of the school knows it! Her love and passion for the students is energetic and never wavering. She takes great pride in her craft and is always willing to continue shaping herself into the best educator she can be for her students. She is always willing to participate in any professional development asked of her, she takes on leadership roles and is beyond supportive of her coworkers. She truly wants everyone to know they are loved and to feel special! CES employees, students, and families are all lucky to have Ms. D!”
