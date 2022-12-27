An 87-year-old Crawfordville woman died as the result of a crash Dec. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 365 (Spring Creek Highway).
Her passenger, a 79-year-old Crawfordville woman, was critically injured.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the woman was driving a sedan north on Spring Creek Highway approaching the U.S. 98 intersection. A pickup driven by a 61-year-old Crawfordville man was traveling west on U.S. 98, was approaching the intersection of Spring Highway. The sedan stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, facing north, then the sedan entered the intersection, failing to yield for the pickup, which was unable to avoid a collision with the sedan.
The front of the pickup hit the passenger side of the sedan, causing the sedan to rotate and leave the roadway onto the northwest corner of the intersection. While rotating, the sedan hit a concrete utility pole. The sedan came to a final rest facing southeast, with the rear passenger side bumper against the pole.
The pickup continued west and came to a final stop on the north shoulder west of the intersection, facing northwest.
