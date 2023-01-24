Wakulla County recently reduced $2,218,750 in code enforcement liens to $50,770.85 through the one-time Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program.
The program encouraged property owners to bring their properties into compliance and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified application process.
“The program was successful and has had a significant positive impact on our community.” said Planning and Community Development Director Somer Pell. “Wakulla County is dedicated to assisting citizens with resolving code enforcement violations and bringing properties into compliance.”
The Wakulla County Code Enforcement Office received 21 applications for the program. Each property had to be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and were inspected to confirm that no code violations exist. The cumulative total amount of the original code enforcement liens was $2,218,75. Upon approval of the applications, these code enforcement liens were reduced to $50,770.85. Applicants could pay their reduced amount in full or agree to pay 12 monthly installments to resolve their lien. To date, seven liens have been paid in full, totaling $16,028.51. Seven applicants entered into a monthly payment agreement, and six applicants are currently pending and are anticipated to either be paid in full or enter into a payment agreement soon.
