Wakulla County has been grappling with updating its decades-old Springs Protection Ordinance. The county’s officials, led by the Board of County Commissioners, County Administrator David Edwards, Director of Planning and Zoning Summer Pell, and County Attorney Heather Encinosa, recently met with representatives from Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection to discuss proposed amendments to the 1994 Springs Protection Ordinance. However, the outcome of the meeting delivered a significant setback to Wakulla County’s efforts.
The 1994 Springs Protection Ordinance was a crucial step taken by Wakulla County to safeguard its valuable natural resources. The ordinance aimed to regulate activities near Wakulla Springs, balancing economic development and environmental protection. Over time, concerns arose about the adequacy of the regulations and their ability to address current challenges effectively.
Recognizing the need to revise and update the 1994 ordinance, Wakulla County embarked on a journey to amend the regulations. County officials, along with local stakeholders, engaged in a comprehensive review process to address the evolving environmental concerns in the region. The proposed amendments sought to establish an extra layer of regulations to better protect the county’s springs.
In a significant development, Edwards, Pell, and Encinosa met with representatives from the DEP’s general counsel. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibility of DEP’s approval of the proposed amendment to the Springs Protection Ordinance.
“On contents of the ordinance, we were able to meet with FL DEP on Friday to discuss the County’s proposal – and as a reminder, state law requires FL DEP approve any local regulations that impact under-ground fuel tanks,” said Edwards, while providing the update.
Despite the county’s hopes for an approval from DEP, the outcome of the meeting was disappointing. Edwards reported to the board that DEP had expressed their disapproval of any heightened regulations proposed by Wakulla County. This decision essentially puts the county back at square one in their efforts to update the Springs Protection Ordinance.
“We made our pitch to DEP and based on the ordinance previously presented to The Board, DEP indicated at this time, they would NOT approve any heightened regulations by Wakulla County. This includes the county’s proposed sighting regulations AND sighting determinations on whether they’re above and/or underground tanks. Unless there’s a 5-0 vote to provide direction to staff tonight, we’ll be bringing back an agenda item in the future.”
The whole amendment process has sparked controversy within the community, however the rejection of the proposed amendments by DEP has now complicated the situation even more within the county. Proponents of stricter regulations argue that enhanced protections are necessary to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the springs and prevent further environmental degradation. On the other hand, opponents contend that the proposed regulations would impose unnecessary burdens on businesses and hinder economic growth in the region.
In light of DEP’s decision, Wakulla County faces the challenge of finding alternative approaches to address the concerns surrounding the 1994 Springs Protection Ordinance. County officials will need to reassess their strategies and explore other avenues to achieve their goals of safeguarding the County’s springs while balancing economic interests.
