County request for Triumph Board support for new communications system moving forward

Wakulla County’s proposed project to replace the county’s aging emergency communications system is expected to be on the agenda for the Dec. 15 meeting of Triumph Gulf Coast Board.
The county has requested up to about $11 million from the Triumph Board with $1 million paid by the county.
The county started pursuing funding for the project in 2015.
On Nov. 3, Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors voted to begin negotiations for the Wakulla County Commissioners to purchase and build a new countywide communications system.
Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The Board administers the allocation of funds for the recovery, diversification, and enhancement of the eight Northwest Florida counties disproportionally impacted by the oil spill, including Wakulla.
Susan Skelton, executive director of Triumph Gulf Coast, said this next meeting will allow the Triumph Board to agree on a “term sheet” with the county. Skelton said this non-binding agreement will outline what would be included in the final contract. With a term sheet in place, Skelton said the final vote would likely come at the Triumph Board meeting expected to be scheduled for some time toward the end of January 2023.
Skelton said this project would be a wonderful thing for Wakulla County.
“Our board members are very excited to be of assistance to the county,” Skelton said.
While Wakulla County staff can’t comment on the Triumph Gulf Coast application due to the upcoming Triumph Board meeting, they have continued to work on the project. When the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners meets at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, one of the items likely to be on the agenda is a request for commissioners to approve the rankings of independent contractors who are interested in taking on the job of providing the proposed new emergency communications system.
These steps are moving the county closer to upgrading the current microwave-based system installed in 2001. Over time, this system has slowly deteriorated. Now it is incompatible with the systems used by partnering public safety agencies.
According to information on the county’s application for Triumph funding, the current system is antiquated, it’s unreliable and leaves gaps in the county’s coverage footprint. This could leave first responders, residents and property at risk during emergencies when Wakulla Fire Rescue, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office or other first-responder units can’t receive or transmit calls within their own departments, or with other public safety units within or outside of the county.
Some other major concerns with the existing emergency communications system identified in the project proposal include:
No redundancy, so if the current system becomes inoperable all communication within the county is lost with no backup plan to restore it in a timely fashion.
Lack of coverage in many areas due to forest or building density, lack of cellular service, etc.
Current system is not secure and information is not encrypted, putting confidential and sensitive information at risk.
Current system is easily disrupted.
Due to the age of the system it can no longer be covered under a maintenance agreement and parts for essential repairs are no longer manufactured or obtainable.
The Board of Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. will meet at 10:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Bay County Commission Chambers, Bay County Government Center, 840 W. 11th St., Panama City.
The agenda will be posted at www.myfloridatriumph.com prior to the meeting. For information, contact Triumph Gulf Coast at 850-387-9405.
