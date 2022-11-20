County names Employee of the Quarter

Wakulla County Administration Department recently recognized Senior Library Assistant Linda Oaks as its inaugural Employee of the Quarter. Linda has worked at the Wakulla County Public Library for eight years.
Linda manages the library’s collection and circulation of literature. She is also the main contact and organizer of the annual StoryWalk and Trick-or-Treat Trail in Azalea Park, one of Wakulla’s most well attended annual festivals.
“Linda’s devotion to Wakulla and its citizens shines through in every interaction, whether face-to-face or behind the scenes,” said Library Services Director Robyn Drummond. “The library is consistently complimented on the quality of our collection, which reflects on her connection to our patrons.”
Linda has furthered her education by taking advantage of the county’s Tuition Assistance Program. She completed her Associate of Arts in 2019, and her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences this July using the Program. She is now enrolled at Florida State, pursuing a Master of Science in Information in the General Librarianship Program.
“Linda is an exceptional employee dedicated to serving the citizens of Wakulla County,” said County Administrator David Edwards. “Her pursuit of higher education by utilizing the Tuition Assistance Program is a great success and will be beneficial as the library and her role within it continue to grow.”
The Tuition Assistance Program is available to all eligible full-time staff employed for at least one year. Grades of an “A” or “B” are eligible for 100 percent reimbursement, while a grade of “C” is eligible for a 50 percent reimbursement.
To learn more about the library and its services or the Tuition Assistance Program, visit MyWakulla.com.
