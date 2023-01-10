Wakulla County Fire Rescue hosted a Push-In Ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7, for the county's new fire engine. Representatives from Wakulla County Fire Rescue, the Wakulla County Commission and county staff participated in the event, which includes washing it and helping to push it into the garage, officially sending it into service.
