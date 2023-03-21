Country Market & Easter Egg Hunt in Carrabelle

CARRABELLE — The Crooked River Lighthouse will hosting its outdoor Country Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at 1975 U.S. 98 W., Carrabelle, at the foot of the lighthouse. Special for this coastal market, an Easter egg hunt has been added. The annual Easter egg hunt will start at 11 a.m.
The open-air Country Market will, as always, feature local vendors with gifts and goodies like farm fresh produce, grass fed beef, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls, artisan breads, and cookies, plus batch roasted coffee, gorgeous art, handcrafted balms and soaps, and handmade goods and craft items. The Country Markets are held in Crooked River Lighthouse Park every first, third and fifth Saturdays.
Guests can also visit the free Keeper’s House Museum to see the brand new exhibit featuring the historic Fresnel lens and browse inside the Lighthouse Gift Shop for unique, nautical- themed holiday gifts. In addition, visitors have the unique opportunity to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the Bay for a small fee.
The Market is actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabelle lighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlight house.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
