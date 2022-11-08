Council moves to protect greater amberjack

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council met Oct. 24 to 27 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The meeting began with the Council populating its Council Committees through August 2023. NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit provided remarks to the Council and stakeholders on agency priorities. Additionally, the Council heard presentations on the Joint Council Workgroup on Section 102 of the Modern Fish Act, Deepwater Horizon Fish Restoration and Future Restoration Planning, and Wind Energy Development in the Gulf of Mexico.
The council also took final action on Reef Fish Amendment 54: Modifications to Greater Amberjack Catch Limits and Sector Allocations.
The most recent greater amberjack stock assessment (SEDAR 70 2020) determined that greater amberjack is both overfished and experiencing overfishing. The stock is scheduled to rebuild by 2027. The Council is obligated to end overfishing and revise the rebuilding plan for greater amberjack to meet its rebuilding target.
Additionally, new recreational catch estimates collected using the Marine Recreational Information Program’s (MRIP) Fishing Effort Survey (FES) indicated that recreational landings are greater than previously estimated. This revises the understanding of historical participation by both sectors and prompted reconsideration of sector allocations.
The Council chose to revise the allocations between commercial and recreational fishing sectors by using MRIP-FES adjusted recreational and commercial landings from 1993 through 2019 to calculate the percent of total landings from each sector during this reference period. This results in a sector allocation of 20 percent commercial and 80 percent recreational. The Council also chose to establish a reduced constant catch level for the greater amberjack overfishing limit (OFL), acceptable biological catch (ABC), and annual catch limits (ACL) based on the most recent stock assessment. These catch limits represent an 83 percent reduction from current stock catch limits in order to meet the rebuilding target of 2027.
The Council also decided to apply its ACL/ACT control rule using the years 2016 – 2019 to revise the buffer between the ACLs and annual catch targets (ACTs) for both sectors. This results in a 17 percent recreational buffer and a 7 percent commercial buffer.
Reef Fish Amendment 54 will be transmitted to the Secretary of Commerce for approval and implementation as soon as practicable.
The Council also began work on a Framework Action that considers modifying recreational and commercial management measures to ensure that harvest is constrained to the new catch limits during the rebuilding period. The Council will continue to consider options to modify the recreational fishing season duration and commercial trip limit during its next meeting.
