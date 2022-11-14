We are finally getting a taste of cooler weather, a welcome change for many! It is important to be aware of the dangers this change poses when out on the water.
Hypothermia occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. It is well documented that cold water can rob the body of heat 25 times faster than cold air, making time a critical element if you should fall in the water. When your body temperature drops below normal, hypothermia can begin.
Many people dress in layers when heading out this time of year, allowing them to adjust as the air temperature rises. These layers can become dangerous, however, if you were to fall into the water or become wet. Cold, wet clothing can cause your body to lose heat much quicker than if you were dry or able to remove the wet clothing. Water can become trapped in coveralls and boots, leading to increased difficulty remaining afloat if you are in the water, and regaining warmth once you’re out of the water.
If you choose to go out in colder water for fishing, hunting or for pleasure, be sure you know how to re-enter your boat or watercraft should you fall overboard. Practice re-entry while wearing your life jacket: You don’t want the first time to be when you are in a crisis.
Keep your phone in a water-resistant case or float bag should you become submerged; it can be a lifeline. Consider purchasing an emergency locating beacon and other visual distress signals. File a float plan – and if you change plans, let someone know. Carry dry clothing or a blanket in the event you need them.
Most importantly, wear your life jacket – it is the single most important tool in helping survive cold water immersion.
Thanks to Sherrie, we will always remember safe boating is no accident!
Please contact us for more information about our safe boating classes or learning more about getting involved in the Auxiliary, check out our website at www.uscgaux.net follow us on Facebook @Apalachee Bay Flotilla 12, or contact our Flotilla Commander Phil Hill at pnkkhill2000@yahoo.com
If you would like to learn more about vessel safety checks, please contact Steve Hults, Staff Officer for Vessel Examinations at steve.hults@uscgaux.net.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian volunteer component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For information, visit www.cgaux.org.
