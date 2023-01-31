Constituents share concerns with legislative delegation

Concerns of Wakulla School District teachers relating to pay and the high cost of health insurance were the main focus during the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation hearing Monday, Jan. 30, at the Wakulla County Commission Chambers in Crawfordville.The room was packed. Many supporting teacher concerns wore red shirts to show solidarity from the audience, and others spoke at the lectern to newly elected state Sen. Corey Simon, D-3; and state Rep. Jason Shoaf, D-7.
Simon and Shoaf also heard from some elected officials, including Wakulla County Commission Chair Ralph Thomas, the listed some of the items the county has identified as priorities for state funding, including expanding the county’s emergency communications system, upgrades to the county’s emergency operation center, as well as better fire rescue bunker gear for firefighters, library improvements and expanding the gym at the Wakulla County Community Center.
Shoaf said all appropriations requests were due Jan. 30, and Wakulla County’s has already been submitted. The next session of the Florida State Legislature starts March 7.
Wakulla County School Board Chair Melisa Taylor said the school board supports the plan of Gov. DeSantis to increase funding for education by $200 million in the upcoming legislative session, “specifically so we can get that money in the hands of the teachers,” she said. She noted that funding increases in recent years have not been passed through to teachers as salary increases; instead, increases have gone to pay for continued health insurance increases.
Wakulla Schools Superintendent Bobby Pearce said the local school district does the best it can to supplement rising health insurance costs, but they are hurting the district. Pearce said the rising cost of health insurance and its role in the teacher shortage is a serious statewide issue.
Wakulla Classroom Teachers Association President Jennifer Redfern said she has been teaching at Shadeville Elementary School for more than 21 years, and she said the state has not provided enough funding to reach both the state minimum salary for starting teachers and pay for healthcare cost. She said the cost of the family health insurance for teachers is $1,200 per month. She said since only half of the school district’s teachers get health insurance through the district, she said WCTA typically chooses raises over insurance.
“To keep the teachers here, we need to address both,” she said.
Simon told the audience that he understands the issue with teacher pay because his wife used to teach at a public school.
Wakulla High School senior Lainey Smith said she has lived in Wakulla County all her life. She gave examples of the teachers who have served as mentors, including an algebra teacher who taught her perseverance, and another teacher who demonstrated the importance of “being kind in a mean world.”
Shoaf said the state has traditionally not gotten involved in teacher salaries, and lowering insurance costs to teachers by expanding state employee coverage to include them would come with a high price tag for the state, possibly over $1 billion.
“It’s not free,” he said. He told the audience he seres on the state’s appropriations committee and he would go back and review the issue.
“If there’s a way we can do it, I’d love to do it,” he said.
A number of other residents spoke out about the future of the Wakulla County Community Airport, which has been uncertain.
Some asked Shoaf about another attempt at a legislative solution, but Shoaf said he is confident the issues facing the airport, such as regulations governing sound buffer requirements, can be resolved outside the Legislature. He said he has meetings set with both the Florida Department of Transportation and the FAA, and he believes he will be able to resolve the issue in this way “without having to file more laws.”
Harriet Rich urged Simon and Shoaf to see if the state could buy a large parcel of land known as the St. Marks Packagerecently listed for sale that includes roughly 6,500 acres of land for about $23 million.
Shoaf said Florida Forever has a $100 million fund for land preservation.
