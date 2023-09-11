Choosing a mental health professional is an important part of your healing journey, as is choosing the method of your treatment. Telemedicine became an important tool for the medical industry in 2020, and many providers still use it today. Telehealth for mental health services also became a primary way for counselors and psychiatrists to stay in touch with their clients, and continue to provide quality services while staying safe at home during the pandemic.
Now, telehealth has expanded to become not only an option, but many times a preferred option for clients with their mental health providers. Telehealth has proven to be effective and can be done within the privacy of the client’s home, giving the client the ability to choose their location without having to commute to an office. Clients have told me many times how thankful they are that they are no longer required to drive to a specific location and can have their therapy session in their home, where they feel the most comfortable.
Telehealth can also be useful depending on what kind of mental health issue the client is having. I have found that clients with anxiety disorders tend to do very well with telehealth, as in-person meetings may have caused more anxiety for them, especially those suffering from social anxiety. I have noticed that clients suffering from depression have also gravitated toward telehealth, appreciating the ability to discuss coping skills from home.
While telehealth has many benefits, there are things to consider before deciding if it is the best method for your care or your children’s care. Consider age, as I have noticed children under the age of 12 generally do not care for telehealth and can get distracted easily during the session. Children seem to respond to therapy better in an environment outside of the home, and will focus more on what is being discussed during the session with fewer distractions. While this is not the case for every child (I have had several successes with children using teleWhealth), it is an important factor to take into consideration.
Another factor to consider for both children and adults is if they want to try any specialized treatment, such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. While EMDR is possible to do through telehealth, I recommend that clients (especially those trying this treatment for the first time) do so in person. EMDR is a mental health technique that is used for processing disturbing or unpleasant memories. It is an evidenced-based practice that has been used successfully for countless individuals, especially for those with trauma disorders such as PTSD.
No matter whether you decide if telehealth or in-person therapy is right for you, remember that having the right provider can make all the difference. I have met numerous people who were hesitant to try therapy again due to having a previous provider they did not care for. Please remember that it is okay to switch providers, without limitation, until you find the one that best suits your needs and has good therapeutic rapport with you. In the counseling community, we ultimately want what is best for you and your treatment, and to watch you grow and prosper on your journey of healing.
Meagan Maddux is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor who practices in Crawfordville. She is available for in-person or online appointments.
