In our May 25 edition, I wrote that trust is everything. While that is still true, a key element to cultivating trust in our growing community is consideration for others and the world around us. The world is filled with diverse individuals, and Wakulla County now houses 35,000 of them.
In all communities, regardless of size, consideration is the cornerstone of empathy, understanding, and harmonious coexistence. However, nowhere is this more evident than in small communities, like Wakulla, where the actions of each member can significantly impact the collective well-being as a whole. The importance of consideration for others plays a vital role in enabling small communities to thrive, irrespective of individual differences.
With Hurricane Season upon us, Mother Nature can pose extra challenges for a community, so it’s even more important to understand how consideration can help a community during difficult times.
In general, consideration is the act of thoughtfully taking into account the needs, feelings, and perspectives of others. It requires empathy, open-mindedness, and a willingness to embrace diversity. By acknowledging the experiences and circumstances of those around us, we create an environment that fosters respect, cooperation, and compassion.
Being considerate isn’t rocket science, but it does seem as though COVID-19 really changed the dynamic of our communities and our ability to be considerate of others. It seems as though we’ve all experienced the side effects of inconsideration ever since and we’re not sure how to address it.
We feel the negativity of inconsideration when we try to drive down the road and someone pulls out in front of us like we don’t even exist. We feel it when someone parks too close to our car and we come out of the store to find that we have to wiggle ourselves in between vehicles. We feel it when a Hurricane is in the Gulf of Mexico and we try to acquire supplies while one individual is taking all of the bottled water and toilet paper. We feel it when we’re in a quiet space and someone is having a loud conversation on their phone. We feel it when we’re attempting to tell a story and we keep getting interrupted. We’ve all experienced one or more of these instances and it doesn’t feel good when it happens. We often think, “wow, how inconsiderate.”
Consideration forms the foundation of healthy relationships within a small community, and when there’s a lack of consideration, it’s more difficult to relate to others. By being mindful of others’ needs and emotions, we establish trust and promote a sense of belonging. In a thriving community, individuals actively seek to support and uplift one another, recognizing that everyone benefits when each person flourishes. This interconnectedness creates a supportive network, fostering personal growth, resilience, and a shared sense of purpose.
One of the primary benefits of consideration is its power to cultivate inclusivity within small communities. In an inclusive community, differences are celebrated rather than stigmatized. Being considerate allows us to move beyond superficial judgments and appreciate the unique contributions that each person brings. When individuals feel seen, heard, and valued, they are more likely to actively participate and contribute their talents to the community’s growth.
Even the closest-knit communities experience conflicts, obstacles and disagreements. However, a considerate approach can transform conflicts into opportunities for growth and understanding. By practicing empathy, individuals can truly listen to opposing viewpoints, seeking common ground and finding mutually beneficial solutions. When conflicts are resolved with consideration for all parties involved, trust is deepened, and the community becomes more resilient in the face of future challenges. Individuals start to feel comfortable with getting out and participating in civic engagement.
When individuals feel respected and valued within their community, they are more likely to take an active role in shaping its future. By considering the diverse needs and aspirations of community members, collective decision-making becomes more inclusive and representative. This, in turn, leads to a more vibrant and thriving small community that embraces growth, innovation and outreach.
Small communities that prioritize consideration are better equipped to overcome challenges stemming from differences. By valuing diversity, they tap into a wealth of knowledge, perspectives, and experiences, which can be harnessed to find creative solutions. By embracing different backgrounds, cultures, and ideologies, a small community becomes more adaptable and resilient, allowing it to thrive even in the face of adversity. Keep this in mind when you see someone else struggling and try to put yourself in their shoes. You’d want someone to consider you, right?
Katherine Lilly can be reached at klilly@thewakullanews.com.
