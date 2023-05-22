Wakulla County has never been immune to historical events occurring near or around this land. The Natural Bridge Battlefield Historic State Park is the site of the second largest Civil War battle in Florida and is located just north of the Wakulla County line. Natural Bridge isn’t the only historical site near or in Wakulla that holds value and memories from the Civil War. Scattered throughout the county, there are both marked and unmarked graves of Confederate soldiers who were from Wakulla County.
The Sons of the Confederate Veterans, a nonprofit, heritage-focused organization comprised of male descendants of Confederate soldiers, has made it their mission to locate where these soldiers were buried, and to ensure each soldier’s grave is marked with an official headstone.
On the morning of April 28, the SCV (specifically the Wakulla Guard Camp 742, Finley Brigade Camp 1614, and Quincy Young Guard 703), gathered at Zion Hill Cemetary to dedicate a grave marker to Thomas Jefferson Green, Corp. Co. B 5th Florida Infantry.
The SCV was informed that Thomas Jefferson Green had previously been dedicated two headstones, each providing different information. The SCV reviewed the information on each headstone, researched Corporal Green, and paid to have a new, correct marker placed.
The SCV invited Green’s family to view and attend the unveiling of the marker on April 28.
The Confederate soldier was honored with a 21-gun salute, a presentation of the flag, a benediction, and the playing of “Taps.”
Two ladies in mourning placed roses on the gravestone while the family of Corporal Green stood nearby.
“When we forget our history, we repeat it,” said SCV member Michael Shuler.
Editor’s Note: The SVC remains a polarizing organization due to its association with the Confederate era and their connection to controversial symbols. Ultimately, public perceptions and discussions surrounding these symbols and their place in modern society continue to evolve. Engaging in open and respectful dialogue can contribute to a better understanding of the complex historical legacy and the SVC’s role within it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.