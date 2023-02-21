Complaints of discolored water coming from taps of some local Talquin Electric Cooperative water customers was a topic of discussion at the Feb. 6 meeting of the Wakulla County Commission.
A Talquin spokeswoman told The Wakulla News on Tuesday that since adjustments have been made to the water utility’s filtration system, the water from Talquin wells has been running clear for about a week. And Talquin plans to install a new well to serve Wakulla customers in about a year.
Commissioner Mike Kemp said he heard from Talquin customers who reported being directed to keep running the water until it clears. He said he hoped the board could send a letter to Talquin about the concerns.
“This is ridiculous,” he said. “It really is.”
Commissioner Fred Nichols II said he had been fielding some of the same phone calls from constituents complaining about water tinted brown or pink.
Commissioner Chuck Hess said he spoke to someone who works for the city of Sopchoppy who told him the only time the city’s well water would become discolored is if the city wells were being over-pumped.
“Talquin has very few wells compared to Sopchoppy,” Hess said. He suggested Talquin might eliminate some of the problems if they were to put in new wells.
Commissioner Quincee Messersmith advised that the commission investigate the situation further before reacting to complaints because Talquin is a private business.
Commissioner Ralph Thomas said just because they get “100 phone calls” about the issue doesn’t mean the county commission has authority over Talquin, though they could all agree the situation is not acceptable.
Talquin spokeswoman Sam Jessie said Talquin’s general manager, Tracy Bensley, and water director, John Hallas, planned to attend the Feb. 21 meeting of The Wakulla County Commission.
Talquin issued a “Discolored Water Advisory” on Jan. 29 on its website to explain why the water was discolored.
According to this advisory, “the discoloration of water from these naturally occurring metals is not a health concern in drinking water sources.” Talquin acknowledged in the advisory that any discoloration in the drinking water can affect public confidence. According to Talquin, the discoloration is caused by naturally occurring metals in the water, particularly iron and manganese in quantities that are exceeding the ability of the filters in place to remove the metals. Other factors include seasonal rainfall, aquifer flow, and losing the Spring Creek well, which was removed from service in early 2021 due to poor raw water quality. Talquin’s efforts to correct the discoloration include a “sequestering agent” to assist the ability of the filtration systems to capture the metals that make it through the filter.
Jesse said with the sequestering agent, water from wells serving the utility’s Wakulla customers has been running clear for about a week. For customers who still have discolored water, Jesse urged them to contact Talquin to have the home system flushed because residual could be in their system, but Talquin won’t know customers are still dealing with discolored water unless they report it. Customers running water at the faucet to see if it will clear should only do so for a couple minutes. Jesse said if it doesn’t clear in that time they should report it to Talquin.
Jesse thanked members for remaining patient as Talquin continues to seek solutions to make sure the water remains clear.
For information, customers are encouraged to visit the Talquin website at www.talquinelectric.com or call Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at 850-627-7651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.