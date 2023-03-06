Feb. 24 was a great night to be at the Sopchoppy Auditorium. Wakulla Community Theater hosted three spectacular musical acts, and the entertainment was absolutely amazing!
The evening began with two food trucks, Pineapple AC2 and The Ark, serving up delicious meals to theatergoers. Food trucks have become very popular in Wakulla, and these vendors showed why! The meals were absolutely scrumptious!!
Rockulla kicked off the musical night, with six different local students setting the stage for the audience with wonderful performances. Thirteen-year-old Claire Blackwell set the bar high with her cover of “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” Another 13-year-old, Delayna Stewart, moved the crowd with her bluesy, “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone.” A popular song, “Tennessee Orange,” was heartfully sang by 11-year-old Carly Kirkland. Her brother, 13-year-old Arliss Kirkland, had the crowd clapping along with “This Is How We Roll,” which he performed with a soulful voice well beyond his years. Wakulla High student, 17-year-old Madalyn Stewart sang “House of the Rising Sun,” showcasing her enormous range. Patricia Baker, of Medart School of Music, was the guest flutist. Finishing up the Rockulla set was 14-year-old Luna Reyes, with her powerful version of “Rhiannon.” All students were accompanied by their teacher, Kevin Andrews, on the guitar.
Next up was a Wakulla County favorite, Brandon Autrey. Brandon performed both originals and cover songs. After wowing the crowd on his own, Brandon was joined by members of Highway Natives as he performed two originals, “Lost At Sea” and “Texas and Me,” the latter being a song he co-wrote with Jordan Miller from Highway Natives. It was obvious from the crowds’ cheers that they thoroughly enjoyed Brandon’s set!
Highway Natives rocked the next two hours with original pieces “American Dream,” “Doghouse,” “Riverman” and “Bad News.” They also included soulful “Lincoln County Line,” “Hayesville,” “Memories” and “The Lens.” Country themed songs, “When I Drink Whiskey,” “A Bullet With My Name,” “Better Man” and “Cold Feet” were thoroughly enjoyed. More originals and a few covers were thrown in, with one of the biggest hits of the night being the guest appearance of Jordan Miller’s grandfather, Stan Tucker, playing the banjo and singing, “Man of Constant Sorrow” with Highway Natives as backup.
Highway Natives, an up-and-coming band on the Nashville scene, has a well-deserved reputation for “giving back.” They have donated money to school music programs and fortunately for Wakulla County, they gave of their time and talent to help raise funds for the Wakulla Community Theater.
Special thanks to Wakulla County School Board for use of the facilities; Pineapple AC2 and The Ark for delicious meals; Rockulla and Kevin Andrews, Patricia Baker, and Brandon Autrey for their participation and time given to help raise funds for WCT; Just Fruits for the loan of the gorgeous ferns; McIver Flooring, The Wakulla Sun and Amy Geiger for ticket sales; Ray and Melanie Gray for helping with clean-up; The Wakulla News and The Wakulla Sun for advertising specials and coverage of the event; The Shack, The Breakfast Station, Civic Brewery, Riverside Café, Lori White, and Neil Hostnick for the door prizes; and lastly, the Highway Natives – Brandon, Matt, Jordan, Artie, Arthur, Bobby and JW – for giving of your time and talent to not only help the theater, but provide a fun night of entertainment for Wakulla County! You guys rock!!!
