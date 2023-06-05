On her Amazon author description, Robyn Hurst described herself to readers, “I am a librarian, a wife, a mom and grandmother, as well as an artist, a gardener, a zookeeper, and a traveler.”
Community members are gathering to honor the memory of Robyn, beloved director of Wakulla County Public Library. Robyn, 44, passed away May 22 at her residence in Thomasville, GA, and her funeral was held there on Monday, May 29. Because she played such a vital role in the Wakulla community, friends, co-workers, and fellow volunteers wanted to honor her locally as well. Robyn’s Celebration of Life is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at the Wakulla County Community Center, located at 318 Shadeville Road.
“In July of 2014, Robyn started all of her magic at the library,” said Heather Bryan, Executive Director of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce and former co-worker. “She was well equipped to serve our community, and serve she did!”
Robyn earned a bachelor’s degree in Humanities with a focus in art as well as two master’s degrees, one in Business from Thomas University and one in Library Science from Valdosta State University.
Known as an avid outdoorswoman, Robyn instilled a love of nature in her children, and she could often be found camping, hiking, fishing, and kayaking. Not only are Robyn’s sons Eagle Scouts, their Eagle Scout Projects played tribute to their mom as well. Josh Hurst created the Little Free Libraries around Wakulla County, and Avery Hurst created the pergola at the library.
In addition to her sons, Robyn is survived by her husband, Christopher Hurst, her other children Chanse (Tessa) Hurst, Morgan (Coleen) Myers, Joshua (Caitlin) Hurst, and William Avery Hurst, along with siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Bryan noted that the librarian “could create anything out of cardboard and papier-mâché” and she transformed spaces at the library for patron use including The Children’s Room, The Adult Reading Room, The Friends of the Library Book Sale Room, and The Library Escape Room. Robyn also added the Lobby Meeting Room and the gardens in front of the library.
Self-described as “Harry Potter’s biggest fan,” Robyn was responsible for creating many of the signature programs that are family favorites at the local library, including An Evening at Hogwarts, Talk Like a Pirate Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day, Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Star Wars, Trick or Treat Story Walk, Holiday Story Time with Sheriff Miller, Day of the Dead, and The Friends of the Library Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball.
Wakulla County Public Services Director Jessica Welch said, “Robyn made significant contributions to our community for years, touching the lives of our citizens daily. Her impact on our community will always be remembered, and her creative spirit will continue to inspire us.”
Not only was Robyn an active member of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, she also was an active volunteer who served as secretary of the Rotary Club of Wakulla County. Additional library projects under Robyn’s leadership included spearheading the creation of the Library Advisory Board, reviving the Friends of Library, creating the Library of Things, and bringing access to 37,000 eBooks through a Plan Grant. She was instrumental in the permanent installation of story boards in Azalea Park in Crawfordville, universal class access for all library card holders, and the Mobile Library. When the pandemic caused everyone’s lives to shift, Robyn led by example, developing a curbside service for library patrons that is still used today.
Robyn, who liked to say, “We don’t deserve pets or books,” loved animals and introduced many to the library. The chicken run in the front of the library gives a space for the library chickens to roam and greet patrons. There is also Lola, the bearded dragon, Nicodemus and Templeton, the fancy rats, and the fish tank, which have entertained all ages.
In fact, under her previous name, Robyn Drummond, she wrote two books, “Lola the Library Lizard” and “Pirate Suzy Discovers Library Treasure,” co-authored with librarian Suzy Bennett. Both can be found on Amazon.
Robyn followed in her grandmother’s footsteps by becoming a librarian and often remarked that she couldn’t believe she got paid to do a job she loved so much. She loved being surrounded by books and creative people. The community is invited to celebrate her life and all that she gave to others.
