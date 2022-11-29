Newly elected Wakulla County Commissioner Fred Nichols II for District 2 was sworn in at the Nov. 22 meeting of the Wakulla County Commission. District 4 Commissioner Quincee Messersmith, re-elected to the District 4 seat, was also sworn in for another term.
Commissioners also elected Commissioner Ralph Thomas to serve as chair and Quincee Messersmith as vice-chair.
Judge Jill Walker conducted the swearing-in ceremony, which she described as a “bittersweet opportunity” because she is also retiring at the end of her term, wrapping a 32-year term on the bench.
“Thank you for the privilege of serving in this way one last time,” she said.
In other business:
Commissioners unanimously approved as part of the consent agenda two state-funded grant agreement awards for local road improvements through Florida Department of Transportation.
The first project, through FDOT’s Small County Road Assistance Program, is for $1,694,475 for resurfacing about 4.2 miles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road from State Road 61 (U.W. 319) in Crawfordville to County Road 365 Spring Creek Road.
According to background material for the agenda, there is no cost to the county for the road construction, because FDOT will reimburse the county.
The other grant agreement for $1,187,141 is through FDOT’s Small County Outreach Program to resurface County Road 61 Wakulla Springs Road from State Road 267 Bloxham Cutoff to the Leon County Line, about 4.1 miles. The project will mainly consist of widening and resurfacing two 11-foot travel lanes and 4-foot paved shoulders. All work will be done within the existing right-of-way. This is also a cost-reimbursement project.
The next in the process for both resurfacing projects is advertising for contractor bids for each project.
Commissioners also approved on the consent agenda awarding the job of making improvements to Lower Bridge Public Boating Facility to Arris General Contractors Inc. According to agenda background material, the project includes removing the existing boat ramp, excavating 24.7 cubic yards of material, filling with 47 cubic yards of clean fill material, installing an 8-inch crushed stone base and a 20-foot-wide, 6-inch thick concrete slab with 18- to 30-inch diameter riprap at the toe of the replacement concrete boat ramp, removing and relocating the fee box, and paved concrete parking spots to include ADA accessible striping and signage.
Arris General Contractors submitted the winning bid for $346,900.
Live Flyer Inc. submitted a bid for $437,63.
