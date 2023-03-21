Wakulla County Commissioners heard at their meeting Monday, March 20, from some residents near the site of a proposed development who object to the impact they say it will have on their quiet residential neighborhoods.
The issue came up because the BOCC conducted the first of two public hearings to consider a development agreement with Golden Construction Company. In the agreement, the developer agrees to bear the cost of connecting with central sewer service to develop at a rate of one dwelling per acre rather than being restricted to one home per 2 acres if the homes had septic tanks.
Those who expressed disapproval at the meeting said plans for the 176-acre project include access through an existing residential neighborhood, Raker Ranchettes, by purchasing one lot there and using it to connect the new development rather than having an access on a main road.
David Damon said if this development is approved with proposed access, it would create a “traffic dumping” situation.
He said if 176 homes were allowed to be built in the proposed development, it could eventually add upward of 350 vehicles per day on the road.
He urged local Realtors to get involved in watching out for their customers who buy in neighborhoods expecting peace and quiet only to find first a long-term construction project and then heavy residential traffic.
Tyler Rencher said he is close to the lot that would be the proposed access point and that the development should not be allowed to use that lot as access because it is not fair to him. He said he moved to the community in August to have a quiet home where he and his wife could live and their two children could grow up.
William Poole asked commissioners to reconsider their vote in favor of the project, reminding them that not long ago, they were asking local residents for their votes. He asked that they keep that in mind when things like this happen.
“Please don’t turn your back on all these people,” he said. “You’re stripping Wakulla County of its identity.”
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the development agreement for Golden Construction to pay to connect the home sites to central sewer. The final hearing on the topic is set for April 3. The proposed development site is located south of Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Boulevard, west of Spring Creek Highway and north of the Park Subdivision.
Commissioner Chuck Hess cast the dissenting vote. He said in this case he would favor having the home density restricted to one unit per 5 acres on septic tank because he believes the overall impact to water quality would be less for fewer homes on private septic systems than 176 homes on sewer.
Commission Chair Ralph Thomas said the proposed development would come before the BOCC after the next public hearing for site plan approval.
