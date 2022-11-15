Commissioner Merritt honored at BOCC for service

Members of the Wakulla County Commission and other county leaders honored Commissioner Randy Merritt for his service during the Nov. 7 meeting regular board meeting, Merritt’s last.
County Administrator David Edwards praised Merritt as “one of the smartest folks I’ve ever known,” with extensive knowledge of the county and county governance in areas ranging from roads and sewers to boat ramps, planning and zoning, housing, and how those things tie together. Merritt is also a former public works director and engineer for the county.
Edwards said Merritt’s opinions were also not informed by “red or blue” but by facts.
“There’s only what’s the best thing to do,” Edwards said. “The math, the evidence.”
“We’re not in the feel-good business,” Edwards said, “and we’re here to govern, and that’s what Randy has done is govern.”
Commission Chair Quincee Messersmith told Merritt, “You have been and are the most honest, right-down-the-middle person, non-fence-straddling person.”
She thanked him for his wisdom and friendship.
“I just cannot say enough about how much service you have dedicated to this county.”
Commissioner Ralph Thomas said Merritt has been a tremendous asset to the commission for the 10 years he has served on the board with him, and that although they haven’t always agreed, they have always been agreeable.
Commissioner Chuck Hess said he has been consistently opposed to many of Merritt’s ideas, but he always knew where Merritt was coming from, and appreciated that.
“It’s been a pleasure serving with him,” Hess said, “and I think we will miss him.”
Kemp said he appreciates the leadership Merritt has shown, and remembers how helpful Merritt was when Kemp was running for office, telling him where to look up the answers to his questions. Kemp said his father, who worked for the count’s road and bridge department for 40 years, told him that Merritt “knew every crook and corner of this place.”
County Clerk and Comptroller Greg James said “I’ve enjoyed working with you,” and thanked Merritt for his service to the county.
“I’ve been here 12 years and I’ve enjoyed my time. I just don’t want to be a politician anymore. Let somebody else do it. I appreciate the citizens’ confidence in me over that time,” Merritt said.
In other business, Edwards said the county has been awarded $4,942,250 by DEP in grant funding to help pay for replacing the irrigation system and install rapid infiltration basins for effluent disposal at the Wakulla County Golf Course.
This is part of the county’s cooperation with DEP that goes along with DEP supplying funding for springs protection, septic-to-sewer programs.
“This will be our primary effluent disposal area here in the county,” Edwards said.
He said this is the larger projects DEP is funding out of its Springs Protection coffers.
Initially this will allow the county to dispose of 1.2 million gallons of effluent, then increasing capacity to “much, much more,” Edwards said. “This is a big, big deal for our county,” Edwards said.
Edwards also announced that the Piney Creek boat ramp has been completed and Smith Creek is being used by the public.
“It is a really nice ramp,” he said.
