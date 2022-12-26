Cold weather a threat to sea turtles

Every few years, Mother Nature deals a difficult hand to sea turtles, in the form of unusually cold weather for an unusually long time. When the temperature gets below 32 degrees for more than a couple of days these ectothermic (cold-blooded) reptiles are unable to function as they normally would.
In this weakened condition they are particularly vulnerable and might even die. They might wash ashore, flounder at the surface, or exhibit other unusual behavior.
Three successive nights of temperatures in the 20s could affect turtles so negatively that they need rescue and rehab to get them back in optimal condition for survival. The last cold stun event was in 2018, when more than 1,000 turtles were rescued from Port St. Joe Bay.
At Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory, we were asked to help out with cold stun victims in Franklin and Wakulla counties. Most of the turtles were young green turtles. Green turtles are feeding in sea grass beds in shallow waters that respond to drops in temperature more quickly than offshore waters.
We took in almost 50 turtles, all but three were green turtles. Most of these turtles were later released, healthy and happy, back into the Apalachee Bay. Less than five had to be transferred to other turtle hospitals for further care.
If you encounter a sea turtle you believe is compromised please contact us at 850-445-8618, or contact FWC directly at their Wildlife Alert Line 888-404-FWCC (3922) or send them a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.
Those contact numbers are:
GSML: 850-445-8618
FWC: 888-404-FWCC (3922)
