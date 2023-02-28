Wakulla High School Baseball senior Colby Zinser signed with LaGrange College in a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Wakulla High School.
The War Eagles’ power-hitting third baseman chose the school because of its offensive approach.
“I’ve always been an offensive heavy guy; my travel ball coach told me it was an offensive-minded program, so I checked it out and it was a good fit for me.”
Colby is the son of Mindy McCallum and Jeremy Zinser. The 18-year-old senior began playing baseball at 5 years old in the Wakulla County rec leagues. From there he has joined the travel ball team Tallahassee Post 13, and played varsity baseball all four years in high school.
Colby’s favorite memory of his career so far as a member of the baseball team is winning the district tournament his sophomore year.
“Winning district my sophomore year was a great experience and my goal for this season.
“I’m thankful for my parents and coaches who have stuck by my side while baseball has been tough.”
While he hasn’t decided on a major yet, he plans to major in something with business or entrepreneurship.
“I want to own my own business one day. After college I plan on returning to Wakulla County and opening my own business.”
You can catch Colby and the War Eagle baseball team at home at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, against Bainbridge, Georgia.
