The Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla will have a Facebook Cake Auction with 12 local men baking cakes. The auction will begin at noon Thursday, March 30, and end at 3 p.m. Friday, March 31. All proceeds will go to the youth of Wakulla County.
The volunteer bakers are: Josh Brown, Herb Donaldson, Eddie Hand, David Harvey, Greg James, Coach Scott Klees, Frank Messersmith, Jared Miller, Joe Morgan, Bobby Pearce, Chris Russell and Ralph Thomas.
On March 30, cakes and videos from each of the men will be posted. Bidding will start at noon on March 30, and continue until 3 p.m. Friday, March 31. Bids will only be recorded if they are higher than the previous bid. You will bid by commenting under the picture with the desired bid amount you wish to place.
The winners with the highest bid for each cake will need to pick up their cakes before 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Wakulla Extension Office, Meeting Room 3, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville.
We hope this is a fun experience for everyone and that this event is a huge success! Remember we are doing this for the youth of Wakulla County! Share with all your friends and family, so they can participate and help raise money for our youth! If you decide you want to give a donation even if you are not a winning bidder, that can be arranged as well!
For information, text Bess, 850-766-3466; or Georgianne, 912-381-2754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.