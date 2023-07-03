The vibrant community of Sopchoppy had even more reason to celebrate this past weekend as two local businesses marked significant milestones. Civic Brewing Co., founded by local business owner and brewing master Elliot Seidler, celebrated its two-year anniversary, while Sand n Soul, a beloved gift boutique owned by Andrea Cayson, commemorated six years of serving the community. Additionally, the Sopchoppy Bakehouse pop-up was a resounding success, showcasing the exciting future plans for the bakery.
Civic Brewing Co. has become a favorite among Sopchoppy residents and has attracted visitors from all over Wakulla and even across the globe. The anniversary celebration was a testament to the brewery’s success as a community gathering place. Seidler opened the doors an hour earlier than usual, welcoming regular patrons and newcomers alike to indulge in his finely crafted brews. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as locals mingled with visitors from far and wide, eager to experience the unique flavors of Sopchoppy-brewed craft beer.
To complement the brews, attendees were treated to delicious fare from KP’s Foodtruck, which served up mouthwatering burgers, shrimp po’ boys and chicken sandwiches that perfectly paired with the local brews. Additionally, Cypress Point Oysters provided fresh oysters, adding a touch of coastal delight to the celebration. Live music from the musical duo Your Scumbag Neighbors, featuring Woody Harvey of Wakulla and Jeff Allen of Tallahassee, further enhanced the vibrant ambiance, encouraging guests to let loose and enjoy the festivities. Friendly competitions of corn hole added to the sense of community and camaraderie, as people from all walks of life joined in the games, forming connections and strengthening the bond that Civic Brewing Co. has fostered.
When reflecting on the past two years, Seidler said, “Two years ago, I honestly didn’t really know what to expect. I was just winging it. But here we are, and we’re doing exactly what we set out to do – provide Wakulla with a spot to gather, have a good time, and drink some brews.”
Sand n Soul, owned and operated by Andrea Cayson, has been a go-to destination in Sopchoppy for unique local gifts and trinkets. The boutique has provided residents and visitors with an array of handcrafted treasures that capture the essence and spirit of the community. Cayson expressed her gratitude to the community, saying, “It’s been an incredible journey, such a busy day! The amount of support has been over-the-top!”
Adding to the festivities, the Sopchoppy Bakehouse Pop-Up Event showcased the delectable delights that await the community once the bakery opens its doors permanently. The owners, Joey and Carolynn Morgan, have been diligently working on bringing their vision to life, and events like Civic Brewing Co.’s two-year anniversary have provided opportunities to offer the community a taste of what’s to come. The doors of the Sopchoppy Bakehouse swung open during the celebration, revealing a sneak peek into the culinary wonders that the Bakehouse plans to offer in the near future.
Joey Morgan, co-owner of the Sopchoppy Bakehouse, shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful community and to have the chance to bring our passion for baking and good coffee to Sopchoppy,” Joey Morgan shared. “The response from the community during this pop-up event has been incredible, and we are even more motivated to finalize our plans and open our doors for good. We can’t wait to share our love for delicious pastries and coffee with everyone.”
The success of both Civic Brewing Co. and Sand n Soul, along with the promising future of the Sopchoppy Bakehouse, exemplify the strength and support within the Sopchoppy community. These businesses, owned and operated by passionate individuals, have become integral parts of the community fabric, creating spaces for people to gather, celebrate, and connect.
Looking ahead, residents and visitors can anticipate continued growth and innovation from Civic Brewing Co., Sand n Soul, and the eagerly awaited Sopchoppy Bakehouse. With each passing year, these businesses contribute to the unique charm of Sopchoppy, solidifying its status as a vibrant and thriving community that values local entrepreneurship and community engagement.
With Civic Brewing Co., Sand n Soul, and the Sopchoppy Bakehouse all celebrating milestones, it is clear that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and thriving in Sopchoppy. These businesses serve as pillars of the community, offering not only products and services but also a sense of belonging and a place for people to come together. As Sopchoppy continues to grow and evolve, the contributions of these businesses will undoubtedly shape the town’s identity and create a legacy for future generations to cherish.
