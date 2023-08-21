In a significant move, the city of St. Marks recently approved an increase in utility rates, specifically impacting water and sewer charges for city customers. The rate hike, which amounted to an increase of 75 percent, aimed at addressing a pressing budget deficit. Mayor Paul Sheddan shed light on the rationale behind this decision.
“Facing fiscal challenges, the city of St. Marks undertook a comprehensive review of its utility accounts and budget starting in 2023, following the installation of a new city commission. With a shared commitment to achieving a balanced budget, we recognized the necessity to scrutinize every facet of our financial plan,” explained Mayor Sheddan.
The utility rate increase primarily affected city customers using water and sewer services, reflecting a 75 percent raise in charges. However, the rate increase for rural water customers was restricted in accordance with Florida statute. It is important to note that rural customers do not receive sewage removal services from the city. Notably, the increase did not encompass garbage fees, which remained unaffected by the resolution.
Mayor Sheddan went on to elaborate on the measures taken by the city to navigate the budget challenges. “In pursuit of fiscal responsibility, the city opted to discontinue involvement in the procurement and upkeep of grinder pumps. This decision translated into an estimated annual savings of $32,000.” Additionally, the city commission made operational cuts to City Hall, closing its doors on Mondays. This move yielded an anticipated annual savings of around $18,000.
As part of the comprehensive review process, a budget workshop held in May featured a detailed evaluation of the city’s utility account by a certified public accountant. The review uncovered a substantial underfunding of the utility account, indicating a need for immediate action. This revelation prompted the decision to implement the utility rate hike.
Mayor Sheddan emphasized that the decision to increase utility rates was not taken lightly and was driven by the city’s commitment to maintaining a sustainable financial footing. He stated, “Our responsibility to our community compelled us to make these difficult decisions. The utility rate increase was a necessary step to ensure the city’s financial health and our ability to continue providing essential services to our residents.”
