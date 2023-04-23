On April 13, Mayor Paul Sheddan informed the commission and those attending that he had previously met with a Certified Public Accountant to examine the city budget. The CPA warned that there is a shortfall and warning of a financial decrease. The Mayor’s goal is to balance out the budget to make the funds more sustainable.
As part of the budget discussion, citizens were informed that there is a $72,279 deficit in the utility portion, with an addition of $22,000 for the insurance and repairs to utility infrastructure, leaving a total deficit of approximately $94,000 that the city is facing. As a result of the deficit, the issue of the city providing maintenance and repair to certain residences’ grinder pumps was addressed.
A grinder pump is used as a way to manage resident sewage waste by grinding the waste that comes from toilets, sinks, and washing machines, similar to the household garbage disposal, then pumping the waste out into the main sewer line. The city does not provide this service to new homes or commercial properties. Discussion of the current costs of these services, as well as the liability of the safety of city employees on private property, led the commissioners to vote unanimously on a motion. The motion allows for Attorney Ron Mowrey to draft language that would amend the ordinance to include the city would no longer be responsible for the maintenance, repair, or replacements of grinder pumps for private residences.
Other ways the deficit will be addressed are through an annual increase of 3 percent to citizens’ utility bills which was previously voted on as well as the closing of City Hall on Mondays. Through this weekly closure, the city will save approximately $18,000 annually on utility costs.
Another suggestion to start addressing costs to the city includes the recommendation of the city not purchasing fireworks for the 4th of July event but rather receiving sponsorships to cover costs. Sheddan assured the city would provide in-kind donations of services such as the provision of the venue, cleaning after the event, and the repair of infrastructure.
