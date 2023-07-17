The Monday evening Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting saw the Springs Protection Ordinance Amendment take center stage. The county was grappling with the task of updating its decades-old Springs Protection Ordinance, but a significant roadblock presented itself in the form of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). As concerned citizens passionately expressed their views on the matter, the meeting lasted over three hours, underscoring the intensity of the discussions.
The 1994 Springs Protection Ordinance played a crucial role in safeguarding Wakulla County’s natural resources, particularly the iconic Wakulla Springs. By regulating activities near the springs, the ordinance struck a delicate balance between economic development and environmental preservation. However, as time passed, concerns emerged regarding the effectiveness of these regulations in addressing current environmental challenges, prompting the need for amendments and updates.
During the amendment process, county officials engaged in discussions with the DEP’s general counsel in the hopes of gaining approval for the proposed heightened regulations. However, at the June 5 BOCC meeting, County Administrator David Edwards delivered disappointing news. He informed the commissioners that the DEP expressed disapproval of any heightened regulations proposed by Wakulla County, effectively putting the county’s efforts to update the Springs Protection Ordinance back at square one.
The proposed amendments to the Springs Protection Ordinance have stirred controversy within the community. Supporters of stricter regulations argue that enhanced protections are crucial to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the springs and prevent further environmental degradation. They firmly believe that the proposed regulations are essential for safeguarding local water resources. On the other hand, opponents argue that these regulations would impose unnecessary burdens on property owners, potentially hindering economic growth.
In response to the roadblock from the DEP, concerned citizens organized community forum sessions to explore alternative proposals that could gain approval. One such forum took place on July 11, with a diverse group of stakeholders, including fishing and aquaculture experts, professors, divers, retirees, scientists, and other concerned citizens. The primary objective was to review a citizen-written proposal for springs protection regulations. Attendees expressed their concerns, provided input for improvements, and ultimately voted in unanimous support of the citizen-written proposal prior to sending the draft to the BOCC.
During the BOCC meeting, passionate citizens filled out speaker’s cards and voiced their opinions during the “Citizens to Be Heard” portions. The overwhelming sentiment among citizens was disappointment with the BOCC’s decision not to move forward with the proposed ordinance associated with petroleum facility monitoring. They emphasized that the BOCC’s role is to represent the interests of the people and urged the commissioners to reconsider their decision.
Chuck Hess motioned to approve Agenda Item 25, which involved reconsidering the direction given to staff on May 1, 2023, regarding the proposed ordinance for Wakulla Springs Protection Regulations. Hess did not receive a second from another commissioner, preventing it from being voted on. This further disappointed citizens who were hoping for a reconsideration and the scheduling of public hearings and workshops to ensure additional protections for commercial development involving regulated substances.
“Wakulla Springs belongs to the people!” said David Damon. “You all don’t give a darn about Wakulla Springs because that’s what you said tonight when you refused to even second Chuck.”
Amongst the outrage, Chairman Ralph Thomas encouraged citizens to settle down and to follow procedure. Captain Andy Curles from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office was asked by Chairman Thomas to escort some of the citizens out of the Commission Chambers. After bringing decorum back to the Chamber, Chairman Thomas focused on moving through the agenda while allowing the citizens who filled out speaker cards to express their disappointment in the BOCC.
