Circuit Judge J. Layne Smith applauded by peers and trial bar
Judge J. Layne Smith, who serves as the Circuit Judge for Wakulla County, Florida, has received two prestigious honors.
First, the American Judges Association, a national organization of trial judges, bestowed on Judge Smith its 2022 award for judicial courage.
Second, the local chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates recognized Judge Smith as its 2022 Trial Judge of the Year.
When asked about these honors, Judge Smith said, “Both awards came out of the blue. I am humbled, blessed, and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people. I love and respect the law and my job.”
Judge Smith pens the Ask Judge Smith column each week for The Wakulla News. Find his most recent entry, delving into the history of the French and Indian War and how it impacts your taxes, today on page A4.
