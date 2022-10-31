Panacea Full Gospel Assembly will have revival services at 7 p.m., Nov. 9 to 11, with Brother Lindon Frost.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 12, the church will host a gospel sing with Reborn, a group from Tennessee.

Homecoming service starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, with Brother Don Anderson. There will be lunch following the service and singing after. The church is at 8 Taylor St., Panacea.

