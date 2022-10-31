Panacea Full Gospel Assembly will have revival services at 7 p.m., Nov. 9 to 11, with Brother Lindon Frost.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 12, the church will host a gospel sing with Reborn, a group from Tennessee.
Homecoming service starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, with Brother Don Anderson. There will be lunch following the service and singing after. The church is at 8 Taylor St., Panacea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.