Chester Allen Lynn, 69, almost 70, as he always said, of Crawfordville, Florida passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023. He was born on July 3, 1953, to William Albert and Jessie Vause Lynn in Tallahassee, Florida. He was a retired City Electrical Shift Supervisor from Arvah Hopkins Generating Station and also a Commercial Fisherman specializing in stone crabs and shipping, at Lynn Brothers Seafood in St. Marks. He and his brother, Richard raised Angus beef cattle on their farm in Crawfordville. He also loved to wing shoot, Canadian geese, and his all-time favorite; wood ducks, going to Texas, Arkansas, Canada and local woods. Allen was a kind, gentle, caring person and how he loved his family is beyond measure.
He is descended from several grandfathers who served in the War Between the States. A great grandfather, Thomas Evander Vause and great-great grandfathers; William N. Lynn, John M. Norris, Solomon Barber, William Thomas “Dugan” Blalock, Jesse J. Langston, Labron Carraway and Stephen H. White; and several great uncles, all served faithfully in the Southern Aggression.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; whom he met in the 4th grade in St. Marks, Tanya Watts Lynn and devoted children; Kristel Marie Lynn Sircy (James) and Jerrett Allen Lynn of South Carolina, one grandson who hung the moon, Finton Allen Sircy and Mother-in-law Thelma Watts. He is also survived by four brothers, W. A., Richard, Johnny (Diane), Andy (Lynn) many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. He will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Home in Harvey Young Chapel and the Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Crawfordville Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young along with James Sircy, Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with their arrangements. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
